Marjorie Taylor Greene issues latest condemnation of Trump's Iran war: "I have no idea what that means"

Washington DC - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene again criticized President Donald Trump's war on Iran , blasting his lack of a clear plan and timeline.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed serious confusion over President Donald Trump's timeline in Iran. © Collage: AFP/Nathan Howard/Getty Images & AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"I have no idea what that means," MTG said on Saturday in response to a question from CNN's Kaitlan Collins about Trump's claim that he would "feel in his bones when this war should end."

"The same way I have no understanding of what he means when he says he doesn't think he’s going to heaven," she continued. "Those are statements that I find concerning, so I honestly have no idea what that means."

MTG used her appearance on CNN to lambaste the president over his decision to wage a war on Iran with no clear aims and no clear endpoint.

When asked about whether she supports deploying more troops to the Middle East, the former Georgia representative said: "Absolutely not."

"As a matter of fact, I, like many millions and millions of Americans, am outraged by this," she told Collins. "He never came to America and addressed the nation and gave clear reasons why we would go to war with Iran."

"Especially after he told us back in the summer that he had completely obliterated their nuclear capabilities and had even chastised any news organization or media that said otherwise."

MTG's comments come as the Trump administration faces mounting criticism and pressure over the unprovoked war.