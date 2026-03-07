RFK Jr. ally Vinay Prasad ousted as FDA's top vaccine official for second time

Washington DC - Vinay Prasad, who oversees vaccines at the US Food and Drug Administration as chief medical officer, will leave his post at the end of April, the agency's chief confirmed on Friday.

Prasad was appointed in 2025 by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but had since drawn criticism from scientists and former health officials over decisions related to health policy, particularly surrounding the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said Friday that Prasad "will be returning back to his academic home later next month" and praised Prasad for getting "a tremendous amount accomplished" during his one-year sabbatical from the University of California, San Francisco.

"I want to thank him for his service and personal sacrifice to take time away from his family," Makary wrote on X, noting the agency will name Prasad's successor before his departure.

Prasad's exit follows a string of controversies, including an instance last month in which he refused to review Moderna's application for a new mRNA flu vaccine. The FDA later reversed course and agreed to review the request.

He has also raised doubts about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine despite global health authorities saying the vaccines are considered safe and effective.

In a memo last year, Prasad alleged the Covid-19 vaccines were linked to the deaths of at least 10 children, which drew public condemnation from a dozen former FDA officials.