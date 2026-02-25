Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger slams Trump's "corruption" in rebuttal to State of the Union

Williamsburg, Virginia - Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger delivered the Democratic Party's response to President Donald Trump 's lengthy State of the Union address, blasting him for failing to tackle the affordability crisis affecting tens of millions of Americans.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger slammed President Donald Trump for his failures as she delivered the Democrats' response to the State of the Union address. © REUTERS

"Costs are too high in housing, health care, energy and child care," Spanberger said in her speech.

"Americans deserve to know that their leaders are focused on addressing the problems that keep them up at night."

Spanberger, a former CIA officer and three-term congresswoman, successfully won back the Virginia governor's mansion from Republicans last year with an affordability-focused platform.

Highlighting her centrist credential, Spanberger also emphasized ideals like bipartisanship, patriotism, and her law enforcement bonafides.

But she hit Trump hard on his violent mass deportation program, saying federal agents have "ripped nursing mothers away from their babies," while saying the immigration system was "broken."

"Those who are stepping up now to run will win in November, because Americans – you at home – know you can demand more," Spanberger said, referencing the much-anticipated Midterms.

Spanberger first gained national prominence in 2018 when she captured a Republican-held suburban district in Virginia, part of a Democratic wave driven by moderate candidates and disaffected swing voters.