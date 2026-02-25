Newsom brutally trolls Trump throughout marathon State of the Union: "Well, that was boring"

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom provided a sardonic running commentary for President Donald Trump 's lengthy and rambling State of the Union address Tuesday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) brutally trolled President Donald Trump over his lengthy and rambling State of the Union address. © Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Timothy A. Clary

"Oh no, Donald. You need some of my hair gel!!!" Newsom wrote on X as Trump entered the House Chamber to raucous applause by Republicans and made his way to the stage to give his speech.

The teasing comment was only the first in a long series of taunts that Newsom directed at the president.

"Donald Trump owes the American people a refund," Newsom wrote at one point, after first drawing attention to some of Trump's less-advertised "achievements".

"Under Donald Trump: GDP growth was down from 4.4% to 1.4% last quarter. Unemployment is up. Energy bills are up," he said. "And Donald Trump is enforcing an illegal tax on the American people."

"The fraud America should be talking about is the billions of dollars Donald Trump has enriched himself with while in office," Newsom added.

The Democrat then went on to joke about his Trump kneepads, which he sells as a jab at the GOP's capitulation and sycophancy: "271 express delivered for all the GOP in attendance tonight. Their knees must be so sore."

Newsom's press office also weighed in on the action, calling the event "an amazing state of the snooze."

It also posted an AI-generated picture of Trump greeting notorious child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on stage, captioning it: "The State of the Epstein is strong!"