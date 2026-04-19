White House officials "openly discussing" firing Kash Patel amid damning reports of drinking and paranoia

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel may soon face unemployment as the White House has reportedly been discussing the possibility of getting rid of him.

White House officials have been reportedly discussing the possibility of firing FBI Director Kash Patel as he faces scrutiny over his leadership. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, journalist Sara Fitzpatrick published a bombshell report in The Atlantic that details a number of claims made by current and former FBI officials about the director, including that he drinks excessively, exhibits erratic behavior, and has paranoia that President Donald Trump may fire him.

But according to Fitzpatrick, there may be something to Patel's paranoia, as she told CNN on Saturday that this feared firing may indeed come to pass.

"People close to the director have said that he himself has expressed that he believes that he is about to be fired or that is imminent," Fitzpatrick explained.

"This is widely, widely discussed, I think, within Washington, behind closed doors," she continued. "In fact, there are senior administration officials who are openly discussing who will be the next FBI director."

On Saturday, Patel shared another X post, criticizing the "fake news" for targeting him with a "hit piece."

"And no amount of BS you write will ever deter this FBI from making America safe again and taking down the criminals you love," Patel added.

Patel has threatened to sue The Atlantic over the story, but Fitzpatrick has stood by her reporting and the two dozen sources she spoke with.