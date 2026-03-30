Mamdani launches probe as second person detained at Rikers dies in less than a week

New York, New York - A man who was being detained at New York's infamous Rikers Island died while receiving medical care on Sunday, as Mayor Zohran Mamdani said an investigation was underway.

A person holds a sign reading "Why are people dying in NYC jails?" during a rally outside Governor Kathy Hochul's office in Manhattan. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

John Price was being held without bail at the Eric M. Taylor Center, with his next court appearance set for April. He was reportedly transferred to the Elmhurst Hospital in Queens at around 5:40 PM on Saturday, where he was pronounced dead the following day.

The NYC Department of Correction did not provide any details about Price's medical condition before he was sent to the hospital.

The 49-year-old was the second person detained at Rikers to die in a matter of days.

Last Wednesday, Barry Cozart died at age 39 after suffering a medical incident while in custody at the George R. Vierno Center.

"I’m saddened to learn that a New Yorker in city custody died early this morning," Mamdani posted on X on Sunday. "My thoughts are with his family and loved ones as they endure this profound loss. Every person in our city’s care deserves dignity, safety, and access to quality medical treatment – without exception."

"Transparency is essential and the Department of Correction and oversight partners have begun an investigation into the circumstances of his death."