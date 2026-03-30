NYC Mayor's Municipal Madness draws thousands of participants as Mamdani targets "city fixes"

New York, New York - New York City's Zohran Mamdani announced that more than 11,000 people have participated in the first round of his "Mayor's Municipal Madness" competition.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (r.) stands alongside New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud in a photo shared on social media on March 26, 2026. © Screenshot/X/@NYCMayor

Over 11,600 people cast votes in the first round of the competition, which took place between Friday and Saturday, the mayor's office said.

The contest highlights 16 city government fixes in various neighborhoods around New York, from broken playground fencing in Morris Park to missing litter baskets in Bushwick and more.

All of the problems will be fixed, but only one winner will be handled by Mamdani himself on day 100 of his administration.

"Welcome to the Mayor's Municipal Madness, the first-ever competition of city fixes. City government fixes thousands of tiny little problems every year, like a broken basketball rim or a bump on a bike path," Mamdani said in a video announcement posted last Friday.

"Small frustrations like these are our job to worry about so you can focus on the big things – like shooting your shot," the mayor added, appearing alongside New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud.

Voting for round two is open through Monday, with New Yorkers able to participate from 10 AM to 10 PM daily.

Voting in the semifinals will take place from Tuesday to Wednesday of this week, and for the championship from Thursday to Friday.