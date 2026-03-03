Kristi Noem faces brutal grilling over immigration crackdown: "Devoid of any moral compass"

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem came under withering criticism from Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday over the Trump administration's sweeping immigration crackdown.

DHS chief Kristi Noem was grilled over the Trump administration's aggressive immigration agenda during a Tuesday Senate hearing. © JIM WATSON / AFP

"Under your leadership, the Homeland Security Department has been devoid of any moral compass or respect for the rule of law," Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, told Noem at a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing.

"DHS agents have wreaked havoc in our cities," Durbin said. "They roam the streets in paramilitary gear and arrest and detain people based on the color of their skin, their accents, and the language they speak."

Immigration agents shot dead two Americans during protests in Minnesota recently and Noem leveled "baseless accusations of domestic terrorism" against them following their deaths, Durbin said.

Noem, making her first appearance before Congress since the shootings, expressed her condolences to the families over the "tragic" deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis and claimed she did not call them domestic terrorists.

"I said it appeared to be an incident of [domestic terrorism]," she said.

Republican President Donald Trump campaigned for the White House on a pledge to deport millions of undocumented migrants, and Noem, as head of DHS, is the chief enforcer of that policy.

Noem defended the department's actions, saying US-Mexico border crossings have plummeted to historic lows and that "nearly three million" undocumented migrants have been removed from the US during the past year.

"Our department has delivered historic results and has made our community safer since the start of President Trump's second term," she said.