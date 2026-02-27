Mamdani gets Trump to order release of Columbia student abducted in outrageous ICE operation

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday said President Donald Trump had agreed to the release of a Columbia University student detained by ICE after he raised the case with him in White House talks.

Columbia University student Elmina Aghayeva was released from ICE custody after NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani took up her case with President Donald Trump. © RYAN MURPHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Elmina Aghayeva was arrested Thursday morning when five federal immigration agents entered a Columbia residential building without a warrant and under false pretenses, the university's acting President Claire Shipman said.

Mamdani said that he had shared his concerns during an unannounced meeting with Trump.

"He has just informed me that she will be released imminently," he wrote on X.

Aghayeva confirmed her release in a post on Instagram.

"I just got out a little while ago. I am safe and okay," she wrote.

Mamdani had earlier said he went to Washington to request federal money to help build affordable housing in the Queens borough of New York.

A photo posted on X showed Mamdani standing next to a grinning Trump in the Oval Office.

Shipman, in a video posted on X, said the agents had "gained entry by stating they were police searching for a missing child" to arrest Aghayeva.

"Our security cameras captured the agents in the hallway showing pictures of the alleged missing child," she said. "The agents took our student. This was a frightening and fast-moving situation, and utterly unacceptable for our students and staff."