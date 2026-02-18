Zohran Mamdani announces NYC commissioners for international and immigrant affairs

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced two new city commissioners for international affairs and immigrant affairs.

Ana María Archila (l.) and Faiza Ali have been named the Mamdani administration's commissioners of international affairs and immigrant affairs, respectively. © Collage: PAUL MORIGI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & D DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Ana María Archila will serve as New York City's chief liaison to the United Nations and the US State Department as commissioner of international affairs.

Born in Colombia, Archila has been co-director of the New York Working Families Party since 2023. Before that, she served as co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy and co-executive director of Make the Road New York. She unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor of New York alongside gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams in 2022.

"New York City has always belonged to the world – a city that immigrants helped build and one strengthened by our many languages and stories. I’m proud to welcome Ana María Archila into this administration to build on that legacy," Mamdani said in a statement.

Faiza Ali has been selected to lead the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs.

Ali has more than a decade of experience at the New York City Council, most recently as first deputy chief of staff to former Speaker Adrienne Adams. Before that, she was the advocacy and civic engagement director for the Arab American Association of New York and co-founder of the Muslim Democratic Club of New York, among other roles.

Mamdani said, "I am proud to appoint Faiza Ali as the next Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. As the daughter of Pakistani immigrants, Faiza understands firsthand the promise and the precarity that define the immigrant experience in New York."