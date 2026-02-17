Zohran Mamdani appoints new NYC emergency management commissioner

"New York City faces extraordinary challenges, and meeting them demands steady, experienced leadership. There is no one better prepared to lead NYCEM than Christina Farrell," Mamdani said in a statement.

"Over three decades in public service – and in recent years as First Deputy Commissioner – she has helped guide our city through crisis after crisis with clarity and resolve," the mayor continued.

"I'm proud to work alongside Commissioner Farrell to strengthen our preparedness and protect every New Yorker."



Farrell has served as first deputy commissioner of NYCEM since October 2021, after joining the agency in 2003 as its first director of grants. She also created its external affairs division.



She is replacing Eric Adams appointee Zach Iscol, who resigned effective February 11.

NYCEM is an independent agency tasked with oversight and development of citywide emergency planning and response.

"I'm honored to be appointed Commissioner of NYCEM, an agency that protects 8.5 million New Yorkers when they need us most, and to continue serving alongside the dedicated professionals who do this work every day," Farrell said.