Zohran Mamdani lays out "two paths" forward for NYC as he unveils preliminary budget plan

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani once again called for higher taxes on the wealthy as he unveiled a preliminary city budget for the coming fiscal year.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at City Hall on February 17, 2026. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

"As the mayor of New York City, I have a legal obligation to balance the budget. I will meet that obligation," Mamdani said during a Tuesday press conference.

Mamdani explained that he had "inherited a historic budget gap" from his predecessor Eric Adams upon taking office in January.

On Tuesday, Mamdani placed the city's two-year budget gap at $5.4 billion. The sum was down from his initial projection at over $12 billion due to savings measures, higher-than-expected revenues, and a $1.5-billion allocation from the state announced by Governor Kathy Hochul this week.

The city's top executive described the reduction as a significant improvement, but acknowledged more needed to be done to tackle the deficit.

"There are two paths to bridge this gap," Mamdani said.

The first, which the mayor described as "the most sustainable and the fairest path," involves addressing the fiscal imbalance between New York City and State as well as raising taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals.

"The onus for resolving this crisis should not be placed on the backs of working and middle-class New Yorkers," he insisted. "If we do not fix this structural imbalance and do not heed the calls of New Yorkers to raise taxes on the wealthy, this crisis will not disappear. It will simply return, year after year, forcing harder and harsher choices each time."

The second path would require the city to raise property taxes and tap into its reserves.

"To balance the budget as required by law, our preliminary budget takes the only path within our control – the second path. The options of the second path are the options of last resort," Mamdani said.

"We will spend the coming months doing everything in our power to ensure that our final budget reflects the first path."