Zohran Mamdani calls for tax hikes on wealthy and reveals good news for NYC budget gap

Albany, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reiterated his call for tax hikes on corporations and the ultra-wealthy during the annual "Tin Cup Day" joint legislative budget hearing in Albany on Wednesday.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani testified on the New York City budget during a joint legislative hearing in Albany in Wednesday. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Mamdani said during the hearing that the city's budget gap has been significantly reduced from his initial projection at $12 billion.

"I'm glad to report that by assuming an aggressive posture on savings without compromising city services, incorporating updated revenue and bonus estimates, and using in-year reserves, we have lowered that $12-billion gap to $7 billion," the mayor told state lawmakers.

Mamdani blamed the deficit on his predecessor, Eric Adams, whom he accused of "gross fiscal mismanagement." He also cast blame on former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who he said had treated New York City as a "resource to be drained."

The former state assemblymember went on to say that despite the lowered budget gap, "New York City is still placed on a ledge."

"The most responsible way off is with dedicated, recurring revenue that can provide the services New Yorkers deserve," he added.