Zohran Mamdani names nominee to lead NYC Department of Investigation

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has nominated former federal prosecutor Nadia Shihata to lead the city's Department of Investigation.

Nadia Shihata (r.) speaks after being nominated commissioner of the New York City Department of Investigation by Mayor Zohran Mamdani on February 12, 2026. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"It is only by fostering a culture of competence, transparency, and honesty that we can restore a diminished faith in our democracy. There will be zero tolerance for self-enrichment or corruption in my City Hall," Mamdani announced in a Thursday press conference.

"But words are not enough," the mayor continued. "They must be backed up by action and accountability. That's why we are here together today, to announce the leader who will be tasked with holding city government to the highest standard and, in so doing, to set a new standard for ourselves."

"I am delighted to announce that I am nominating Nadia Shihata to serve as the commissioner of the Department of Investigation."

As commissioner of the DOI, Shihata would oversee a law enforcement agency of around 300 employees that acts as an independent watchdog for New York's municipal government.

"She will hold the responsibility of investigating any agency, officer, elected official, or employee of the city that does not fulfill the public trust, as well as leading investigations into those who do business with or receive benefits from the city," Mamdani said.

"This is a tremendously important role, and I can think of no one more scrupulous or prepared to hold it than Nadia."