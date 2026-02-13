Zohran Mamdani names nominee to lead NYC Department of Investigation
New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has nominated former federal prosecutor Nadia Shihata to lead the city's Department of Investigation.
"It is only by fostering a culture of competence, transparency, and honesty that we can restore a diminished faith in our democracy. There will be zero tolerance for self-enrichment or corruption in my City Hall," Mamdani announced in a Thursday press conference.
"But words are not enough," the mayor continued. "They must be backed up by action and accountability. That's why we are here together today, to announce the leader who will be tasked with holding city government to the highest standard and, in so doing, to set a new standard for ourselves."
"I am delighted to announce that I am nominating Nadia Shihata to serve as the commissioner of the Department of Investigation."
As commissioner of the DOI, Shihata would oversee a law enforcement agency of around 300 employees that acts as an independent watchdog for New York's municipal government.
"She will hold the responsibility of investigating any agency, officer, elected official, or employee of the city that does not fulfill the public trust, as well as leading investigations into those who do business with or receive benefits from the city," Mamdani said.
"This is a tremendously important role, and I can think of no one more scrupulous or prepared to hold it than Nadia."
Nadia Shihata "deeply honored" by Mamdani's nomination
Shihata was a founding partner at Shihata & Geddes LLP (now Corva Law LLP), a women-owned boutique law firm which specializes in cases related to civil rights and sexual misconduct, internal investigations, and criminal defense.
Before that, Shihata worked for over 11 years as a federal prosecutor at the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, including as chief of the Organized Crime and Gangs Section and deputy chief of the Public Integrity Section.
During her time there, she led the investigation and prosecution of R. Kelly as well as a probe into the sexual abuse of incarcerated women by federal correctional officers at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
"I am deeply honored and humbled by this nomination and truly excited at the prospect of returning to public service, where I spent most of my career," the nominee said on Thursday.
"As a naturalized citizen and proud Egyptian American, the opportunity to give back and serve a city that continues to welcome immigrants means more than I can fully express in words today."
The New York City Council must confirm Shihata's appointment before she assumes her new role.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire