Appeals court sides with Trump administration on ending TPS for three countries

San Francisco, California - A US appeals court on Monday opened the door for deportations of immigrants from Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua with legal protections to live in the US.

A US appeals court has allowed the Trump administration to proceed with deportations of Honduran, Nepalese, and Nicaraguan nationals with TPS.

The Trump administration moved last year to end Temporary Protected Status for tens of thousands of Honduran, Nepalese, and Nicaraguan nationals, which had allowed them to live in the US.

A federal judge had vacated the order, but the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order Monday to allow the government to proceed with deportations while appealing that decision.

TPS allows narrow groups of people to live and work in the US if they're deemed to be in danger if they return to their home countries, because of war, natural disaster, or other extraordinary circumstances.

The previous court's "order vacating the termination of TPS for Nepal, Honduras and Nicaragua is stayed pending appeal," Monday's decision read.

TPS had applied to more than 51,000 Hondurans and 3,000 Nicaraguans who came to the US after Hurricane Mitch devastated the Central American nations in 1998.

Around 7,000 Nepalese have TPS protection following a 2015 earthquake in the Asian nation.