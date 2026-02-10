Judge blocks California ban on masks for federal agents as state lawmakers take action

Los Angeles, California - A US judge blocked a California law on Monday that would have prohibited federal immigration agents from covering their faces during operations, but upheld that they must display identification.

A US judge has blocked part of a California law that would have banned federal agents from covering their faces during operations. © OCTAVIO JONES / AFP

The use of masks by some unidentified and heavily armed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers has stoked criticism from local leaders in Democratic-run cities.

US District Judge Christina Snyder found California's masking law, known as the "No Secret Police Act," to be discriminatory as it did not apply to state law enforcement officers.

The proposed ban "unlawfully discriminates against federal officers," she wrote in the ruling.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi branded the move a win on social media after her Justice Department challenged the law.

"We will continue fighting and winning in court for President Trump's law-and-order agenda – and we will ALWAYS have the backs of our great federal law enforcement officers," she wrote in a post on X.

But Snyder upheld a measure that requires agents to show identification and their badge numbers, which California Governor Gavin Newsom claimed as a partial victory.

"A federal court just upheld California's law REQUIRING federal agents to identify themselves. California will keep standing up for civil rights and our democracy," he wrote on X.