Trump White House desperately tries to squash fears of a midterm blue wave: "Don't be a panican!"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump's White House recently issued a message to quell rising concerns that Republicans may be headed for trouble in the upcoming midterm elections.
On Monday, the White House shared a press release titled "Don't Be a Panican. We're Winning – and We're Not Slowing Down," in which they insisted that America is in the best shape it's ever been in under Trump's leadership.
"While the Fake News and Radical Left collude to distract, depress, and divide, they're simply lying to mask the undeniable truth: America is safer, stronger, richer, and more secure than at any point in decades," the statement read.
"Don't take the bait."
The statement went on to list "a few things to celebrate," including a supposed boom in the stock market, the arrests of hundreds of undocumented migrants, small wins in their fight against gender-affirming care for minors, and the murder rate plunging to a 125-year low.
The White House concluded with a promise that "more victories are coming."
While the statement did not mention the midterms, it comes as Trump and other Republicans have publicly expressed concerns that the party may face some very tight races in November.
Trump quietly panics about being impeached again
The party currently has a very slim majority in the House and Senate, but losing only a few seats could swing it back to the Democrats, which will make things incredibly difficult for Trump in the remaining years of his term.
MAGA Republicans have already begun pushing Trump's long-debunked claims that US elections are riddled with voter fraud and that something must be done to stop it.
But critics have pointed to Trump's abysmal poll numbers, controversial policies, and numerous scandals that have rocked his administration, such as Trump's connections to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The success of several Democrats in races across the country has also ignited rumors that a blue wave may be coming, as it appears to indicate that voters are ready to move on from MAGA.
Recently, the president has called on his allies to "take control" of voting in their states and suggested the government should "nationalize" elections.
He has also admitted that if Democrats manage to pull off a blue wave and take back Congress, he would likely be impeached for a third time.
Trump originally used the term "panican" in a Truth Social post shared in April, in which he explained it means "A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!"
