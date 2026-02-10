Trump White House desperately tries to squash fears of a midterm blue wave: "Don't be a panican!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's White House recently issued a message to quell rising concerns that Republicans may be headed for trouble in the upcoming midterm elections.

President Donald Trump's White House recently shared a message warning Republicans not to "take the bait" about rumors of a possible midterm blue wave. © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Monday, the White House shared a press release titled "Don't Be a Panican. We're Winning – and We're Not Slowing Down," in which they insisted that America is in the best shape it's ever been in under Trump's leadership.

"While the Fake News and Radical Left collude to distract, depress, and divide, they're simply lying to mask the undeniable truth: America is safer, stronger, richer, and more secure than at any point in decades," the statement read.

"Don't take the bait."

The statement went on to list "a few things to celebrate," including a supposed boom in the stock market, the arrests of hundreds of undocumented migrants, small wins in their fight against gender-affirming care for minors, and the murder rate plunging to a 125-year low.

The White House concluded with a promise that "more victories are coming."

While the statement did not mention the midterms, it comes as Trump and other Republicans have publicly expressed concerns that the party may face some very tight races in November.