ICE detains Irishman for five months despite a valid work permit in conditions described as "torture"

El Paso, Texas - An Irishman who has lived in the US for 16 years with a valid work permit and no criminal record has now spent five months in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention camp.

In September, Seamus Culleton was arrested by ICE agents while driving home from work in Boston. First sent to a facility in Buffalo, New York, Colleton ended up in a notorious detention camp in El Paso, where he has remained ever since.

According to Culleton, he was carrying a Massachusetts driving license and a valid work permit when he was pulled over and is in one of the final stages of obtaining a green card.

After arriving in the Buffalo detention center, he was interviewed by an ICE agent who asked if he'd sign a form agreeing to deportation.

He refused to sign it and chose to contest his arrest due to his marriage to a US citizen and his work permit.

Culleton was initially granted bail in November. The US government, however, denied the bond and kept him in detention without explanation.

Speaking with the Irish Times in a phone interview from the El Paso facility, Culleton described the conditions as "like a concentration camp, absolute hell."

He went on to call out the guardson Ireland's RTÉ radio, explaining that "I'm not in fear of the other inmates; I'm afraid of the staff. They're capable of anything."

ICE's El Paso facility is notorious for shocking and inhumane conditions, as well as accusations of at least one prisoner being murdered by prison guards.