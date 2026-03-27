Canadian woman detained by ICE with daughter issues devastating warning to other immigrants

Dilley, Texas - A Canadian woman who was abducted and detained alongside her autistic daughter by ICE has issued a devastating warning to immigrants in the US.

A Canadian woman who was abducted and detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a warning to migrants living in the US. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Nearly two weeks after she was detain along with her seven-year-old autistic daughter, Tania Warner is still being held at an immigration processing center in Dilley, Texas.

ICE claimed that Warner "overstayed her visa," but her husband Edward provided evidence to the Vancouver Sun last week that she was issued an employment authorization card last year which wasn't set to expire until 2030.

"The people in here are not criminals," she told the Guardian. "They've had their dignity and their freedom stripped from them because they have their papers processing."

"You shouldn't be putting children, families in jail," Warner continued. "It's unjust."

She called ICE's treatment "horrific," and revealed that after her initial detention they had been sent to a facility where "every single person... was handcuffed - including children."

Among the stories to emerge from the Dilley detention center was the alleged denial of life-saving medication to an 18-month-old toddler.

Warner said that Ayla has put on a brave face, and even befriended other children, but that she has developed a full-body rash and is "internalizing a lot."