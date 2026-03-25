Trump administration ordered to bring back DACA recipient wrongfully deported to Mexico

Sacramento, California - A district court on Monday ordered the Trump administration to bring a DACA recipient back into the US after she was wrongfully deported to Mexico last month.

A district court on Monday ordered the Trump administration to bring a DACA recipient back into the US after she was deported to Mexico. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Maria de Jesus Estrada Juarez was granted protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program under President Barack Obama in 2013, finally giving her security in the country she'd lived in since 1998.

Now a Sacramento resident with a 22-year-old US citizen daughter, Estrada went to attend a legal hearing for her residency application on February 18. When she arrived, immigration agents abducted her and sent her to Mexico.

A month later, US District Judge Dena Coggins said Estrada's deportation was a "flagrant violation" of DACA protections and ordered that she be returned to the US by March 30.

The Department of Homeland Security said Estrada's deportation was the result of its decision to reinstall a removal order from 1998. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice denied that Coggins has the authority to order her return.

Coggins argued that her position allows her to demand the return of a deported migrant if the court has found the removal occurred unlawfully or under "extreme circumstances."

"It is difficult to argue that the petitioner's removal constitutes anything less than an 'extreme circumstance,'" Coggins wrote in the court order.

"Less than 24 hours after petitioner's good faith appearance to pursue lawful permanent resident status in this country – she was removed to a nation where she had not lived in over 27 years," she said.