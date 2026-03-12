Construction of massive new ICE detention camp in Maryland paused by federal judge

Williamsport, Maryland - A federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order pausing the construction of a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention camp.

District Judge Brendan Hurson ordered a pause on the center's construction due to environmental concerns, ruling that the Department of Homeland Security had failed to conduct an appropriate environmental review and didn't seek public input on the construction.

"The State has shown that Defendants likely failed to comply with their obligations ​under [the National Environmental Policy Act]," Hurson wrote in the ruling.

"Defendants do not appear to have taken a 'hard ​look' at the potential environmental consequences of their plans for the Williamsport warehouse."

As a result of the court's decision, the DHS will be blocked from continuing construction for 14 days until the matter has been considered more thoroughly.

The new ICE facility will cost more than $100 million and will convert a 54-acre warehouse in Washington County so that it can imprison 1,500 migrants as part of the Trump administration's mass roundups.

Maryland's Attorney General Anthony Brown brought forward the case, which the DHS brushed off as being politically motivated rather than based on environmental concerns.