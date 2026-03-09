Leqaa Kordia sends powerful message from ICE detention on International Women's Day: "We are still here"

Alvarado, Texas - Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian woman who has been in US immigration detention for nearly a year, shared a powerful message from ICE custody on International Women's Day.

Leqaa Kordia has been locked up in the Prairieland Detention Center in Texas since March 2025. © Chuffed.org/Free Leqaa Kordia

"On this International Women’s Day, nearly a year after I was first detained by ICE for speaking out for Palestinian freedom, my thoughts are filled with the women who, like me, are living – surviving – in immigration detention," Kordia said in a message published by Zeteo on Sunday.

"DHS insists they are targeting criminals. But all I see here are mothers, sisters, daughters, grandmothers. Some have active green cards. Nevertheless, they are transferred from detention center to detention center. It is human trafficking, by another name."

Kordia has been locked up in the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas – over 1,500 away from her home in Paterson, New Jersey – since March 2025. She was detained after being arrested in a 2024 protest near Columbia University against Israel's US-backed atrocities in Gaza, though the charges were later dropped.

Kordia was taken into ICE custody after she voluntarily attended what she thought was a routine immigration meeting at the agency's headquarters in Newark. She was in the process of obtaining US permanent residency at the time.

Since then, a federal immigration judge has twice approved Kordia's release on bond, while the Trump administration has appealed the ruling.

Kordia's health is reportedly suffering as her detention drags on. Last month, she was hospitalized for 72 hours after a seizure, before being returned to ICE custody.