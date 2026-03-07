Bodycam footage blows up DHS story about covered-up ICE killing of US citizen

Brownsville, Texas - Texas authorities have released police footage showing the moment a US citizen was shot dead by a federal immigration agent in a case that the Department of Homeland Security tried to cover up.

Police footage of Ruben Ray Martinez's killing by an ICE agent was released, contradicting the Department of Homeland Security's account of the incident. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

DHS did not publicly acknowledge its involvement in the March 2025 shooting death of 23-year-old Ruben Ray Martinez until last month, after a public records request from the nonprofit American Oversight revealed an internal department memo indicating a federal agent fired the fatal shots.

Martinez is believed to be the first of three US citizens known to have been shot and killed by federal immigration agents during President Donald Trump's second term.

DHS officials have described the shooting in South Padre Island as a defensive action. The internal agency memo, reviewed by AFP, alleged Martinez ignored commands from officers to stop his car and instead accelerated, "striking a (Homeland Security Investigations) special agent who wound up on the hood of the vehicle."

The memo said a DHS agent shot "multiple rounds at the driver through the open driver's side window."

An incident report filed by the South Padre Island Police Department said Martinez's vehicle "intentionally collided with a Federal Agent."

Body camera footage released Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety did not clearly show Martinez striking an officer with his car. In one video, the car's brake lights appear to be on when three shots are heard.

The footage shows police pulling Martinez from the car after he was shot, placing him on the ground and handcuffing him.