Bodycam footage blows up DHS story about covered-up ICE killing of US citizen
Brownsville, Texas - Texas authorities have released police footage showing the moment a US citizen was shot dead by a federal immigration agent in a case that the Department of Homeland Security tried to cover up.
DHS did not publicly acknowledge its involvement in the March 2025 shooting death of 23-year-old Ruben Ray Martinez until last month, after a public records request from the nonprofit American Oversight revealed an internal department memo indicating a federal agent fired the fatal shots.
Martinez is believed to be the first of three US citizens known to have been shot and killed by federal immigration agents during President Donald Trump's second term.
DHS officials have described the shooting in South Padre Island as a defensive action. The internal agency memo, reviewed by AFP, alleged Martinez ignored commands from officers to stop his car and instead accelerated, "striking a (Homeland Security Investigations) special agent who wound up on the hood of the vehicle."
The memo said a DHS agent shot "multiple rounds at the driver through the open driver's side window."
An incident report filed by the South Padre Island Police Department said Martinez's vehicle "intentionally collided with a Federal Agent."
Body camera footage released Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety did not clearly show Martinez striking an officer with his car. In one video, the car's brake lights appear to be on when three shots are heard.
The footage shows police pulling Martinez from the car after he was shot, placing him on the ground and handcuffing him.
"He wouldn't do nothing like that"
Another video shows the car's passenger Joshua Orta telling investigators he believed his friend Martinez "panicked" when the pair drove up to the officers at the scene of a traffic accident, noting they had been drinking that night.
Orta said the vehicle was "barely moving" moments before the shots were fired, adding the vehicle "caught (the agent's) feet."
"I know he didn't mean to hurt no officer. He wouldn't do nothing like that," Orta, who reportedly died in an unrelated car accident in San Antonio on February 21, said of Martinez.
Attorneys for Martinez's mother told media this week that the newly released videos "confirm that Ruben's car was barely moving when he was shot."
Last month, a Texas grand jury declined to indict the agent who shot Martinez.
The shooting came about 10 months before immigration agents shot dead Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both US citizens, during Trump's assault on Minneapolis, which sparked weeks of nationwide protest and reportedly led directly to the firing of DHS secretary Kristi Noem.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire