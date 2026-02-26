DHS addresses rumors that ICE agents will be stationed at polling sites during midterms

Washington DC - An official within the Department of Homeland Security promised that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents won't be deployed to polling booths during the midterm elections.

A Department of Homeland Security official promised that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents won't be deployed to polling booths. © AFP/Mark Felix

"Any suggestion that ICE is going to be present at polling places is simply disinformation," said Heather Honey, DHS' assistant secretary for election integrity, on Wednesday. "There will be no ICE presence at polling locations."

Honey's statement came during a call with top voting officials across the country. It was attributed to her by a participant of the call who spoke to NPR under the condition of anonymity.

Kentucky Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams appeared to affirm the report, writing on X, "DHS confirms to Secretaries of State that ICE agents will not be at voting locations this year."

Under federal law, federal troops and law enforcement, such as those administered by the DHS, are blocked from interfering with or overseeing elections, which are the responsibility of each individual state.

That hasn't stopped President Donald Trump's allies from floating the idea of deploying immigration enforcement to the polls come November.

"We're going to have ICE surround the polls come November," former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said on his podcast in February. "We're not going to sit here and allow you to steal the country again."