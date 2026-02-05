Steve Bannon calls on Trump to deploy ICE to polling sites ahead of midterms

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's former advisor Steve Bannon has called on the president to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agents to polling sites across the country.

In recent episodes of his podcast, Steve Bannon (r.) urged President Donald Trump to deploy ICE and other federal agents to polling sites ahead of the midterms. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Shannon Finney / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday's episode of his War Room podcast, Bannon went on a tangent in which he pushed the long-debunked claim that undocumented immigrants are voting as part of a conspiracy by Democrats to sway elections away from Republicans.

"We're going to have ICE surround the polls come November. We're not going to sit here and allow you to steal the country again," Bannon said.

"And you can whine and cry and throw your toys out of the pram all you want, but we will never again allow an election to be stolen."

The following day, Bannon doubled down on his comments, and voiced support for Trump's recent calls for Republicans to "take over" elections and threats to invoke the Insurrection Act – a law that would allow him to deploy the military to suppress an insurrection or public disturbance.

"President Trump has to nationalize the election... You've got to call up the 82nd and 101st Airborne [Divisions] on the Insurrection Act," Bannon said.

"You've got to get around every poll and make sure only people with IDs... people that are United States citizens, vote in this election."