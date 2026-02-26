Disabled woman who was beaten by ICE agents arrested after attending SOTU with Ilhan Omar

Washington DC - A disabled woman who was dragged out of her car and violently detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in January was arrested while attending the State of the Union.

Aliya Rahman, a guest of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, was arrested for standing up during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During her arrest in January, Aliya Rahman was violently dragged from her seat and crushed against the side of her car by a horde of ICE officers. She reportedly suffered shoulder injuries as a result of the incident.

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar invited Rahman to witness the SOTU as a victim of President Donald Trump's violent anti-immigrant agenda.

When she stood up in silent protest against Trump's racist comments directed at Minnesota's Somali community, she was aggressively arrested by Capitol Police and spent multiple hours in jail.

"No buttons, no facial expressions, no gestures, no signs, not one sound," Rahman told Democracy Now on Wednesday. "All kinds of people were standing up all night. Me too. I stood up at the moment that I heard this man say some of the most racist things I have heard come out of any leader’s mouth."

"I was not just removed and arrested," Rahman said. "I was arrested so physically that two other attendees upstairs attempted to intervene."

Capitol Police said in a statement cited by the Guardian that "it is illegal to disrupt Congress and demonstrate in the congressional buildings."

"My guest, Aliya Rahman, stood up silently in the gallery during the president’s speech," Omar said in a statement on X. "For that, she was forcibly removed, despite warning officers about her injured shoulders."