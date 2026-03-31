ICE agents set to grill military families at Marine Corps graduation ceremonies

Beaufort, South Carolina - Federal agents are set to be stationed outside Marine Corps graduation ceremonies to check on the immigration status of troop family members.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will be stationed outside Marine Corps graduation ceremonies. © AFP/Megan Varner/Getty Images

An NBC News report claims that ICE agents will be checking the IDs, passports, and birth certificates of those attending Marine Corps graduations this week at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island.

"Due to MCRD's increased Force Protection Measures, Federal Law Enforcement personnel will be present at installation access points to conduct enhanced screening and lawful immigration status inquiries during Recruit Family and Graduation Days," reads a statement on the US Marine Corp's Eastern Recruiting Region website.

A DHS spokesperson did confirm to NBC News, however, that ICE "will not be making arrests at the basic training graduation in Parris Island, SC."

It's not clear how long ICE will be present at the Parris Island graduation ceremonies for, nor whether they'll also be around on Wednesday and Thursday, when the facility is also open to family and friends.

"While the Marine Corps routinely coordinates with federal partners on security matters, this is the first time in recent memory that federal law enforcement agencies have supported base access operations," a spokesperson for the Parris Island facility told NBC News.