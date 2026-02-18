ICE deports 2-month-old baby with life-threatening health issues

Dilley, Texas - US Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported a 2-month-old baby who was recently hospitalized with severe life-threatening respiratory issues.

2-month-old Juan Nicolás suffered from a severe bout of bronchitis that saw him become unresponsive and almost die in the hospital. After the close call, he was discharged and sent back into ICE detention.

The baby contracted respiratory issues and began repeatedly vomiting after entering ICE detention three and a half weeks ago.

The morning after he returned to the Dilley detention camp, an immigration judge ruled that his mother would face deportation, but few details were made clear even to the family.

It appears that on Tuesday night, Nicolás – along with his mother, father, and 16-month-old sister – was deported back to Mexico despite fears that such a journey could have severe health consequences for the 2-month-old child.

His family's plight has been highlighted by Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro, who represents Texas' 20th congressional district and has been in contact with the family.

"Juan has bronchitis – according to his mom – and at some point in the last several hours he was unresponsive," Castro wrote in an X post on Tuesday. "Juan was still discharged from the hospital despite that around midnight today."

"His life is in danger because of ICE’s monstrous cruelty. I will continue to provide updates, and we will keep fighting to protect them," Castro wrote.

At the time, Castro stated that the family had not been informed of when and where they would be deported and were deeply fearful for Nicolás' health.

Their fears were realized on Wednesday, when Castro confirmed that they were deported to Mexico with nothing but the $190 contained within their commissary account.