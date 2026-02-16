Homan flounders when asked about closing investigation into Renee Good's killing

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan floundered when asked about the closure of an investigation into the killing of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer .

Border tsar Tom Homan bumbled out excuses when asked about the closure of an investigation into the killing of Renee Nicole Good. © AFP/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Homan pointed the blame for a failure to investigate Good's death at the Department of Justice and said that the response to her killing had been formulated before he was on the ground in Minnesota.

"That's a question for the DOJ," Homan told Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "That happened before I had my feet on the ground in Minnesota. So I'll leave that."

Tapper had asked Homan about reports that prosecutors in Minnesota were ready to investigate the shooting and that FBI Director Kash Patel may have ordered agents to stop examining her vehicle.

"That's a question for Pam Bondi or Todd Blanche," Homan continued. "I'm not involved with those decisions; I'm not involved in the investigation."

"I've said from day one, from the very first shooting, that I would not comment on the shootings. We'll let the investigations play out, and we'll see where it follows. We'll let the investigation continue and see what's decided based on the evidence."

Tapper went on to ask Homan to comment on claims by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Friday, which saw her suggest that she was making the midterm elections a key priority for the DHS.

Homan stumbled over his answer, repeatedly saying that Tapper should ask Noem about the comments, and then attacked CNN, saying that he's "not going to let the media divide this administration."