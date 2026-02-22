ICE abducted British grandma with valid tourist visa and jailed her for weeks

Tacoma, Washington - US Immigration and Customs Enforcement abducted and held a 65-year-old British woman who was in the country on a valid tourist visa at a detention center for six weeks.

A 65-year-old British woman was abducted by ICE agents and detained for six weeks despite having a valid tourist visa. © Collage: AFP/Jason Redmond

When a simple error was noticed at the Canadian border, Karen Newton and her 66-year-old husband, Bill, were turned back to get the paperwork sorted so they could bring their rental car across.

While Karen had a valid tourist visa, Bill's had expired, and when they turned back to reenter the country, she was shackled alongside her husband, kept in a small locked cell, and made to sleep on the floor.

In an interview with The Guardian, Karen described the horrific situation she found herself in, despite having a valid tourist visa and no criminal record.

"I was worried for him," Karen said of her husband when they were forced to reenter the US. "I thought, 'Well, at least I am here to support him.'"

"I don't even have parking tickets in the background anywhere," Karen said, still confused as to why she was detained. "I am not a dangerous criminal. I didn't enter the country illegally, and I had everything I needed to be there."