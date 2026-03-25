"Sleepy Don" trends after Trump caught dozing off during Memphis Task Force Meeting
Memphis, Tennessee - President Donald Trump was spotted at a recent event repeatedly falling asleep, causing "Sleepy Don" to trend on social media.
On Monday, the president was joined by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for a Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable, in which officials discussed how to curb crime in the city.
But in several videos of the event being shared around social media, Trump is seen struggling to keep his eyes open.
In one clip, the president is seen fighting off sleep as a Memphis officer shared gun violence and crime statistics, and stressed the importance of federal and local law enforcement working together.
Not even praise from his closest allies could keep him awake!
At one point, as Hegseth was praising Trump for helping save the nation from the "perpetual course of decline" it was on before he took office, Trump couldn't have looked less interested.
In another moment, as Bondi took questions, Trump was stirred awake at the mention of his name, but appeared to drift back into dreamland after realizing he didn't have to speak.
Is Donald Trump's age catching up with him?
As Trump – who at 79 is the oldest president to ever hold office – has been caught falling asleep multiple times throughout his second term, social media users have dubbed him "Sleepy Don," a reference to a nickname he used to constantly criticize his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.
Biden, who left office when he was 81, faced constant criticism about his age, health, and arguable cognitive decline, criticism that Trump is now confronting, as he is expected to leave office at the age of 82.
Earlier this month, Trump admitted that he fell asleep during a recent cabinet meeting regarding the ongoing war in Iran, because the meetings are "boring as hell."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots / X / @atrupar