Disturbing video shows woman screaming as ICE violently holds her down at airport

Democrats have voiced outrage over a viral video showing a number of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents violently detaining a woman at a US airport.

By Evan Williams

San Francisco, California - Numerous Democrats have voiced outrage over a viral video that shows several US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents violently detaining a woman at a California airport.

Democrats have expressed outrage after several US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers violently crushed a woman against the ground at San Francisco Airport.
Democrats have expressed outrage after several US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers violently crushed a woman against the ground at San Francisco Airport.  © AFP/Megan Varner/Getty Images

A video that has since gone viral on social media shows a Guatemalan woman screaming and in tears as plainclothes ICE agents brutally crush her against the ground at San Francisco Airport over the weekend.

The distraught woman's daughter cries as two ICE agents violently manhandle her mother and then attempt to drag her away, as onlookers yell at the officers.

"Where's your badge, can I see? Let me see your badge," a passerby who filmed the incident can be heard demanding in the video. Both officers refuse to provide any form of identification.

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After the clip went viral, California State Senator Scott Wiener denounced the officers' behavior and condemned President Donald Trump's decision to sent ICE agents to US airports.

"ICE was at SFO airport last night, terrorizing a mother while her daughter watched," Wiener wrote on X alongside a clip of the video. "So much for the 'Hey, we're sending ICE to airports to fill in for TSA' BS."

A statement put out by the San Francisco Police Department denied any involvement in the ICE abduction, but did say that officers had responded to a 911 call and remained at the scene "to maintain public safety."

"I found the incident at SFO last night upsetting," wrote San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on X. "I have spoken to leaders at SFO and SFPD, and we believe this is an isolated incident."

DHS desperately attempts to justify violent airport abduction

The Trump administration has deployed ICE agents to US airports in a stated attempt to relieve pressure from the Transportation Security Administration.
The Trump administration has deployed ICE agents to US airports in a stated attempt to relieve pressure from the Transportation Security Administration.  © AFP/Ronaldo Schemidt

The Department of Homeland Security said that "ICE officers ​arrested Angelina Lopez-Jimenez and Wendy Godinez-Lopez at the San Francisco International Airport," and sought to justify the agents' actions.

"These illegal aliens had a final removal order from an immigration judge since 2019," the DHS wrote in a statement on X.

"While being escorted to the international terminal for processing, Lopez-Jimenez attempted to flee and resisted law enforcement officers."

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The video clearly shows Lopez-Jimenez being violently crushed against the ground by the officers, who presented no identification and behaved aggressively toward bystanders.

"ICE is working as quickly as possible to repatriate the family unit to their home country of Guatemala," the statement read.

Cover photo: AFP/Megan Varner/Getty Images

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