Ghana introduces UN resolution to call transatlantic trafficking of Africans "gravest crime"

The UN General Assembly will vote Wednesday on a resolution designating the transatlantic trafficking of African people as "the gravest crime against humanity."

New York, New York - The UN General Assembly will vote Wednesday on a resolution designating the transatlantic trafficking of African people as "the gravest crime against humanity," in a move advocates say is a step towards reparations, healing, and justice.

President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama speaks during a special event on the trafficking and exploitation of enslaved Africans at the United Nations in New York on March 24, 2026. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama, one of the African Union's most vocal supporters of reparations, visited the United Nations headquarters to promote the "historic" gesture. The resolution, he told the UN on Tuesday, "allows us as a global community to collectively bear witness to the plight of more than 12.5 million men, women and children, whose homes, communities, names, families, hopes, dreams, futures and lives were stolen from them over the course of 400 years." Calling it "a safeguard against forgetting," Mahama took aim at recent political moves in the US to ban books in order to "stop teaching students about the truth of...slavery, segregation and racism." Donald Trump Trump demands passage of voter suppression bill in unhinged social media tirade The draft resolution "declares the trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialized chattel enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity." The text also highlights the legacy of slavery via "the persistence of racial discrimination and neo-colonialism" in today's society.

Nations urged to commit to reparative justice

President John Dramani Mahama speaks with Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa at the United Nations in New York on March 24, 2026. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire Amma Adomaa Twum-Amoah, the African Union's Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Development, said that "to name these atrocities clearly is to remove the last veils of ambiguity from the historical record." "It is to say that what was done to Africans was not a tragic accident of history, but the result of deliberate policies whose legacies structure today's inequalities," she continued. "Justice begins with calling things by their proper names." But the resolution goes beyond simple acknowledgement, asking nations involved in the trafficking and enslavement of people of African descent to engage in the process of reparative justice. Politicians Ilhan Omar praises daughter for joining historic aid convoy to Cuba "The perpetrators of the transatlantic slave trade are known, the Europeans, the United States of America," Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa told AFP. "We expect all of them to formally apologize to Africa and to all people of African descent." One pathway toward restorative justice, he said, is that "all the looted artifacts are returned to the motherland." He also suggested that institutions continue to address structural racism and that compensation could be offered to those affected.

"A moment of reckoning"

A sign designates the honorary name of the street that runs past the African Burial Ground National Monument in New York City. © STAN HONDA / AFP Okudzeto Ablakwa also acknowledged criticism of the resolution brought by some General Assembly members that the language of it could create a "hierarchy" of suffering. "We are not ranking suffering when we say that the transatlantic slave trade represents a 'gravest crime against humanity,' it is not to introduce a hierarchy," he said. "What we are saying is that if you look at all of the atrocities that have happened in the history of humanity, none have been this systemic, this prolonged, over 300 years, and the lingering consequences of that," he said. "We are not ranking pain. We are not saying that our pain should be valued more than your pain." During a wreath-laying ceremony at the African Burial Ground National Monument on Tuesday, New Yorkers for Reparations coalition convener Trevor Smith said, "This year, which marks 250 years of the United States, we must tell the truth. Slavery was not just a Southern institution. New York was not innocent. There is so much blood beneath our feet." "New York was a financier of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, and what was built here was built through evil," Smith continued.