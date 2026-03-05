US claims to have sunk over 30 Iranian ships since beginning of the war

Tampa, Florida - The US has sunk more than 30 Iranian ships during the ongoing war , while ballistic missile and drone attacks by Tehran's forces are down substantially, a top US military officer said Thursday.

This frame grab from a video released by the US Department of Defense on Wednesday, shows what the Department of Defense says is periscope footage of a US Navy submarine firing on and sinking an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean. © US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE / AFP

"We're now up over 30 ships [sunk], and in just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship, roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier. And as we speak, it's on fire," Admiral Brad Cooper told a news conference.

Meanwhile, Iranian "ballistic missile attacks have decreased by 90% since day one. Drone attacks have decreased by 83% since day one," said Cooper, the head of Central Command, which is responsible for US forces in the Middle East.

The US launched a massive air campaign against Iran in concert with Israeli forces on February 28, and Iran has responded by firing waves of attack drones and missiles at other countries in the region.

Destroying Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and its navy are two of Washington's main stated goals for the mission against Iran, which the US has dubbed "Operation Epic Fury."

Cooper said the US is not just targeting Iranian missiles, but is also seeking to "level Iran's ballistic missile industrial base."