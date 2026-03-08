US military says 7th soldier has died in Iran war combat

Washington DC - The US military on Sunday announced that a service member had died after being wounded in Saudi Arabia by an Iranian attack, the seventh American combat death since the war began.

President Donald Trump salutes as members of a US Army team carry the flag-draped transfer case containing the remains of US soldier Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens during a dignified transfer event at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware, on Satuday. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military forces in the Middle East, said in a statement that the service member died Saturday night "from injuries received during the Iranian regime's initial attacks across the Middle East" on March 1.

It did not provide further details about the circumstances of the attack and said the service member's identity was being withheld until 24 hours after notification of the person's family.

The six other US service members killed so far were all in Kuwait and also struck in the initial wave of retaliatory attacks from Iran.

Since the US and Israel launched their mass aerial campaign against Iran on February 28, Tehran has responded with waves of drone and missile attacks on Israel and on nations around the Middle East where US troops are located.