CIA arming Kurdish groups in attempt to spark civil war in Iran, sources suggest

Washington DC - The CIA is allegedly arming Kurdish forces in Iraq and other key opposition groups to try and spark an uprising in Iran that could potentially overthrow the regime, reports suggest.

The CIA is reportedly arming Kurdish forces in Iraq and other key opposition groups after President Donald Trump's (l.) administration launched a war on Iran. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Multiple people familiar with the CIA's plans told CNN that President Donald Trump's administration is in active talks with a variety of opposition groups, including Kurdish leaders in Iraq.

Thousands of troops belonging to various Iranian Kurdish armed groups are already operating along the border with Iran in Iraq's Kurdistan region and have voiced a desire to enact regime change in Tehran.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has responded to the threat over recent days by striking Kurdish groups in Iraq with missiles and drones.

It's possible that Kurdish forces will take part in a ground operation in the west of Iran over the coming days, a senior Iranian Kurdish official told CNN.

Trump reportedly even spoke with the president of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, Mustafa Hijiri, on Tuesday.

"We believe we have a big chance now," the official said, explaining that Kurdish armed groups would expect to receive military support from the US and Israel if they were to move ahead with a ground invasion.

The reports come mere days after Trump, along with support from Israel, launched an all-out war on Iran, targeting much of the country with brutal military strikes.

Speaking with CNN, Jen Gavito, a former State Department official who served during the Biden administration, warned against arming the Kurds.