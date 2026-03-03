Pentagon passes blame for Khamenei's killing onto Israel

Washington DC - The Pentagon's policy chief on Tuesday distanced the US from the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying he was killed by an Israeli strike.

The Pentagon's policy chief blamed an Israeli strike for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, rather than US action. © HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Elbridge Colby said the strike that killed Khamenei and other senior Iranian leaders was not part of the American military campaign.

"Those are Israeli operations," Colby said, pushing back when pressed by lawmakers about whether regime change was an objective of US action.

Colby's restrained tone contrasted with that of President Donald Trump, who has framed the conflict in sweeping and triumphant terms since the strikes began.

"For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted death to America and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder," Trump said Saturday.

In a social media post, Trump said Khamenei was "unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems" and that, "working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do."

The divergence in tone underscored broader questions about the administration's aims in Iran.