Bernie Sanders and Ro Khanna introduce bill to make billionaires pay their fair share in taxes

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Ro Khanna have teamed up to introduce legislation aiming to make billionaires pay their fair share in taxes.

Senator Bernie Sanders is demanding billionaires in America "finally pay their fair share" in taxes. © Benjamin Fanjoy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"At a time of unprecedented income and wealth inequality, this legislation demands that the billionaire class in America finally pay their fair share of taxes so that we can create an economy that works for all of us, not just the 1%," Sanders said in a statement.

"We can no longer tolerate a corrupt tax code that enables billionaires to pay a lower tax rate than the average worker," the Vermont independent added.

Introduced on Monday, the Make Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share Act would establish a 5% annual wealth tax on the 938 billionaires in America.

According to a fact sheet, this would mean Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, worth $220 billion, would owe $11 billion in taxes, while Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, worth $218 billion, would owe around $11 billion.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, now worth $833 billion, would owe $42 billion.

As things stand, Musk is currently wealthier than the bottom 53% of American households combined.