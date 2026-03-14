Epstein cell guard set to testify before Congress amid unanswered questions over death

Washington DC - The prison guard who was on duty the night that infamous sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously died in his cell will testify before Congress .

The prison guard who was on duty the night that Jeffrey Epstein died will testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Kentucky Representative James Comer, who serves as the chair of the House Oversight Committee, announced on Friday that former guard Tova Noel will appear for an interview on March 26, 2026.

"The Oversight Committee has questions for Tova Noel, one of the Metropolitan Correctional Center guards on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died," Comer announced in a statement on X.

"We believe she may have information relevant to our ongoing Epstein investigation. We look forward to her testimony on March 26."

Noel and another prison guard who was on duty the night Epstein died have been accused of sleeping and browsing the internet on the job instead of monitoring him, as well as falsifying records to hide their alleged misconduct.

The accusations have only served to intensify questions around the cause of Epstein's death, which was declared a suicide by New York City's medical examiner.