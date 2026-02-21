MAGA FCC chair demands broadcasters air "patriotic, pro-America content" to mark US' 250th anniversary

Washington DC - Federal Communications Commission Chair and key Trump ally Brendan Carr has demanded that broadcasters air "patriotic, pro-America content" to mark the US' 250th anniversary.

"Contrary to the New York and Hollywood mindset, patriotic, pro-America programming is immensely popular all across the country," Carr wrote in a Friday post on X after announcing the new Pledge America Campaign.

As part of the campaign, the FCC is urging broadcasters to "lend their voices in support [of] America’s 250th birthday by airing patriotic, pro-America content that celebrates the American journey and inspires its citizens."

In addition, the FCC wants broadcasters to support Task Force 250, a Trump administration initiative to plan and execute a full year of festivities in celebration of the US' founding in 1776.

"Task Force 250 invites citizens to have a renewed love of American history, experience the beauty of our country, and ignite a spirit of adventure and innovation that will raise our nation to new heights over the next 250 years," the White House explains on its website.

As part of the Pledge America Campaign, Carr is urging broadcasters to run public service announcements and full specials promoting civil education and inspiring American stories.

The FCC is also pushing to have broadcasters start each day with the national anthem or a pledge of allegiance, provide daily "today in American history" announcements, and air music by the US' greatest composers.

"I am inviting broadcasters to pledge to air programming in their local markets in support of this historic national, non-partisan celebration," Carr said in a statement published by the FCC. "I believe in the greatness of our country."