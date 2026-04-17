House defies Trump with vote on extending protections for Haitians in US

Washington DC - The House defied President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant agenda by voting to extend protections for more than 350,000 Haitians living in the US.

The US House of Representatives defied President Donald Trump and voted to extend protections for 350,000 Haitians. © IMAGO/Christian Offenberg

Ten Republicans crossed the floor to join Democrats in passing a bill extending Temporary Protected Status for Haitians for another three years.

The 224-204 vote sends the bill to the Senate, where Republicans have a slim majority. Trump could also use his veto power if presented with the legislation.

Haiti were first granted TPS in 2010 after a major earthquake devastated the country. Political instability caused in part by US interference has also wreaked havoc over the past years, leading to multiple extensions.

Trump's Department of Homeland Security has sought to revoke these protections, as well as those for people from Nepal and Honduras, moves that have been challenged in court.

The US Supreme Court in March paused deportation until the legal case can be heard.

"The [DHS] website explains that it is too dangerous for American citizens to travel to Haiti because of kidnapping, rampant crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest and limited healthcare," New York Democratic Rep. Laura Gillen told the New York Times.