Cuban Republican reveals thinking behind speedboat attack on Cuba that got Florida man killed

Havana, Cuba - A US -based man identified as one of those killed by the Cuban coast guard in a shootout had wanted to incite a coup against the government, a political ally told AFP on Thursday.

Michel Ortega Casanova, a 54-year-old truck driver from Tampa, wanted to incite an uprising against the Cuban government, a political ally has claimed. © Collage: REUTERS & screenshot/X/@avanalibre

Cuba's Coast Guard killed one American and wounded another as it opened fire on Florida-registered speedboat on Wednesday. In total four people on board were killed, with another six wounded.

The incident came amid increasingly aggressive moves made by President Donald Trump and his administration against Cuba and its people, who are suffering under a suffocating blockade.

On Thursday, Cuba's deputy foreign minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said Washington had "expressed willingness to cooperate in clarifying these regrettable events."

Havana said all those on board the US boat were Cubans living in the US, which has received several waves of emigration from the island since the 1960s.

A political ally of one of those killed, Michel Ortega Casanova, told AFP that Ortega Casanova had spoken often of wanting to free his homeland.

"His goal was to go and fight against a criminal and murderous narco-tyrannical (government), to see if that would spark the people to rise up," said Wilfredo Beyra, head of the Cuban Republican Party in Tampa, Florida.

Beyra said he had warned Ortega Casanova, reported to be a 54-year-old truck driver, now was "not the time to take such action" but could not dissuade him.