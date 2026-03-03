Congress set to debate Trump's authority to wage war on Iran

Washington DC - The US Congress is scheduled to vote this week on motions seeking to curb President Donald Trump as he wages war against Iran, but the Republican majority will probably shield him.

Senator Tim Kaine has denounced Donald Trump's "unnecessary, idiotic, and illegal war against Iran." © REUTERS

Trump has sought to expand executive power drastically since returning to the White House in 2025, overshadowing the legislature.

So some lawmakers now want to reassert the role of Congress, which under the US constitution is the only body that can declare war.

"Trump has launched an unnecessary, idiotic, and illegal war against Iran," Senator Tim Kaine wrote on X shortly after the US and Israel began it overnight Friday into Saturday.

In late January, as a huge US military buildup in the Middle East rumbled on, Kaine introduced a bill designed to force Trump to obtain authorization from Congress to engage in any military conflict with Iran.

On Saturday, he urged Congress to return immediately from recess to take up his resolution, and a vote is expected this week.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth visited the Capitol on Monday to discuss the new Middle East war with administration officials.

"There was no imminent threat to the United States of America by the Iranians. There was a threat to Israel," Senator Mark Warner, the lead Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters after the meeting.

"If we equate a threat to Israel as the equivalent of an imminent threat to the United States, then we are in uncharted territory," he said.