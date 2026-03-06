UN chief warns "unlawful" US-Israeli war on Iran could spiral out of control

New York, New York - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Friday "unlawful attacks" across the Middle East and warned that the situation could spiral out of control as the conflict spreads to multiple countries.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the "unlawful attacks" across the Middle East as he warned the conflict could spiral out of control. © TOBY SHEPHEARD / AFP

US and Israeli forces launched a massive air campaign against Iran on February 28. Iran has retaliated with strikes against Israel and Gulf countries.

Washington said it aimed to curb nuclear and missile threats from Tehran, but it has also decapitated the country's government, and President Donald Trump is now demanding "unconditional surrender."

"All the unlawful attacks in the Middle East and beyond are causing tremendous suffering and harm to civilians throughout the region – and pose a grave risk to the global economy, particularly to the most vulnerable people," Guterres said.

"The situation could spiral beyond anyone's control. It is time to stop the fighting and get to serious diplomatic negotiations."

The UN's humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, said Friday that "we're seeing staggering amounts of money, reportedly a billion dollars a day, funding this war spent on destruction, while politicians continue to boast about cutting aid budgets for those in greatest need."

"We're seeing an increasingly deadly alliance of technology and killing with impunity," he added.

Fletcher said "we're seeing a sustained attack against the systems and laws meant to restrain us from our worst instincts and from reckless warfare."