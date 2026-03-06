White House sparks outrage with montage combining movie clips and real Iran strikes

Washington DC - The White House's social media blurred the lines of reality Friday, posting montages that wove snippets of Hollywood blockbusters and video games into real footage of military strikes on Iran.

The White House has posted a shocking video touting the US-Israeli war on Iran that combines real attack footage with movie clips. © Collage: - / US CENTRAL COMMAND (CENTCOM) / AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

A 42-second video posted on X with the caption "Justice the American way" opens with a scene from Iron Man and the line "Wake up, Daddy's home" – perhaps a reference to an expression used by NATO chief Mark Rutte, who once referred to President Donald Trump as "daddy."

What follows, in rapid fire, are clips from male actors cast as heroes, including Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, Mel Gibson in Braveheart, Russell Crowe in Gladiator, Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad, and Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

Hollywood's heroics are interspersed with footage released by the US military showing real strikes on various targets.

Actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller on Friday called on the White House to remove a clip in the video from Tropic Thunder, a satirical 2008 film about war movies that he directed and co-wrote.

"We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie," Stiller wrote on X.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth also appears briefly, in a clip taken from a real briefing, where he says "F-A" before a clip from a Transformers movie says "time to find out," using a CGI autobot.

The reference here is to a crude expression very popular in the Trump administration, used to describe its uncompromising attitude towards any adversary: "F-A-F-O" or "F**k around and find out."