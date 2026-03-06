White House responds to report of Russia aiding Iran in targeting US forces

Washington DC - The White House on Friday downplayed a report that Russia is providing Iran with targeting information about US forces in the Middle East.

"It clearly is not making a difference with respect to the military operations in Iran because we are completely decimating them," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"We are achieving the military objectives of this operation, and that is going to continue," Leavitt said.

The Washington Post, citing officials familiar with the intelligence, said Russia has provided Iran with the locations of US military assets, including ships and aircraft.

Six US service members were killed in a drone attack on a US base in Kuwait on Sunday, and the CIA station in Riyadh has also been hit.

The Post said China did not appear to be aiding Iran's defenses.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was asked earlier this week if he had a message for Russia and China.

"I don't have a message for them, and they're not really a factor here, and our issue is not with them," Hegseth said.