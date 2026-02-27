US tells citizens to leave Israel as talks to avoid Iran war hang in the balance

Washington DC - The US authorized the departure of non-emergency embassy staff from Israel on Friday as it threatened strikes on Iran and pressed its biggest military build-up in the Middle East in decades.

The USS Gerald R. Ford is expected to arrive off Israel's coast as the US ratcheted up its aggressive moves against Iran. © Collage: REUTERS

The move came a day after a round of Oman-mediated talks seen as a last-ditch bid to avert war, though initial optimism was tempered by Iran warning the US must drop "excessive demands" to reach a deal.

The world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, was due to arrive off the coast of Israel, in the latest aggressive move made by President Donald Trump. The US embassy in the country announced it was allowing non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave "due to safety risks".

"Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available," the embassy said on its website.

The New York Times reported that US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee sent an email to embassy staff on Friday morning saying that those wishing to leave "should do so TODAY."

"Focus on getting a seat to anyplace from which you can then continue travel to DC, but the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of country," he was quoted as writing.

Growing concerns over conflict spurred China on Friday to join other countries in warning its citizens to leave Iran "as soon as possible."