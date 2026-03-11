White House area shut down after van smashes through security barricade

A van smashed through a security barricade near the White House early Wednesday, authorities said, forcing a temporary shutdown of the area.

Washington DC - A van smashed through a security barricade near the White House early Wednesday, authorities said, forcing a temporary shutdown of the area in downtown Washington during morning rush hour.

Members of the US Secret Service monitor the scene after a vehicle ran into a security barricade near the White House on March 11, 2026.
Members of the US Secret Service monitor the scene after a vehicle ran into a security barricade near the White House on March 11, 2026.  © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The driver was taken into custody, and there were no reported injuries following the pre-dawn incident at Lafayette Square, just north of the White House.

A police bomb squad cleared the vehicle and declared the scene safe, said a spokesperson for the US Secret Service, which handles presidential security.

"The individual is currently being interviewed by the Secret Service and criminal charges are pending," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Iran minister slams fresh Trump demands to approve new supreme leader: "This is up to the Iranian people"
Donald Trump Iran minister slams fresh Trump demands to approve new supreme leader: "This is up to the Iranian people"

Washington has been under heightened security amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Dozens of emergency vehicles with lights flashing descended on the scene, as police closed several major streets around the White House.

Traffic congestion snarled the area as office workers and tourists were blocked from passing through.

Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP

More on US politics: