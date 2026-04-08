Wisconsinites vote to add to state Supreme Court's liberal majority
Madison, Wisconsin - Wisconsinites on Tuesday voted to send another liberal justice to the state Supreme Court.
Chris Taylor got 60.1% of the vote in Tuesday's contest, per the Associated Press – far outstripping conservative candidate Maria Lazar at 39.8%.
Liberals will now have a 5-2 majority on the court.
"People are hungry for a judiciary that prioritizes them, that protects our rights, that affords all Wisconsinites equal justice under the law," Taylor said in a victory speech on Tuesday. "That is exactly what I will do as your next state Supreme Court justice."
The election took place after the retirement of conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley.
Taylor (58) was previously a circuit court judge, Wisconsin State Assembly member, and public policy director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. She was endorsed by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court's liberal justices, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and several labor unions.
Lazar (62) had the backing of Wisconsin's six Republican US House members, conservative Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler, the Milwaukee Police Association, and the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police.
Both candidates are state appeals court judges.
Liberals solidify Wisconsin Supreme Court majority
Liberals flipped the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023 with the election of Janet Protasiewiczs in what was at that time the most expensive judicial election in American history.
In 2025, billionaire Elon Musk and other rightwing donors dumped huge sums into the state Supreme Court race, but ultimately suffered a major defeat when voters opted to elect liberal Justice Susan Crawford.
Taylor's election to a 10-year-term adds to that string of liberal victories.
Elsewhere on Tuesday, Georgia voters elected to send Donald Trump-backed Republican Clay Fuller to Congress to serve out the rest of former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's House term.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press