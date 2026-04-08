Wisconsinites vote to add to state Supreme Court's liberal majority

Madison, Wisconsin - Wisconsinites on Tuesday voted to send another liberal justice to the state Supreme Court.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Chris Taylor participates in a debate hosted by WISN 12 News on April 2, 2026. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Chris Taylor got 60.1% of the vote in Tuesday's contest, per the Associated Press – far outstripping conservative candidate Maria Lazar at 39.8%.

Liberals will now have a 5-2 majority on the court.

"People are hungry for a judiciary that prioritizes them, that protects our rights, that affords all Wisconsinites equal justice under the law," Taylor said in a victory speech on Tuesday. "That is exactly what I will do as your next state Supreme Court justice."

The election took place after the retirement of conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley.

Taylor (58) was previously a circuit court judge, Wisconsin State Assembly member, and public policy director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. She was endorsed by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court's liberal justices, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and several labor unions.

Lazar (62) had the backing of Wisconsin's six Republican US House members, conservative Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler, the Milwaukee Police Association, and the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police.

Both candidates are state appeals court judges.