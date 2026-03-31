Trump's top trade official slams WTO after failed talks

Yaoundé, Cameroon - US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Monday lambasted the World Trade Organization after high-level talks ended with a failure to extend a years-long ban on customs duties for e-commerce.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said the WTO will "play only a limited role" in global trade policy efforts going forward. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

"I have always been skeptical of the value of the WTO, and this week's conference confirmed that this organization will play only a limited role in future global trade policy efforts," Greer said in a statement.

The WTO's top-level ministerial conference that opened in Cameroon on March 26 ended Monday with no significant agreements and deep divisions on display.

As a result of the failure to agree on e-commerce duties, a WTO moratorium that since 1998 has exempted cross-border digital transmissions from duties expired Monday.

It does not mean tariffs will automatically be imposed, but it deals a heavy blow to developed countries and the US in particular.

The talks had taken place against a backdrop of global economic turmoil linked to the Middle East war, and a trade environment upended by President Donald Trump's wide-ranging tariffs.

For nearly three decades, every WTO ministerial – its biennial decision-making body – has negotiated extending the moratorium exempting electronic transmissions from customs duties.

The US identified Brazil and Turkey as the countries that blocked the extension at the meeting in Cameroon.